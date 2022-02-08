MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed AB 411, which would have stopped teachers from teaching “that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex and that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by other individuals of the same race or sex.”
Evers said in his veto message that he is killing the legislation because he wants teachers to be able to teach freely.
“I object to creating new censorship rules that restrict schools and educators from teaching honest, complete facts about important historical topics like the Civil War and civil rights,” Evers wrote.
The governor said he doesn’t want any “political interference and micromanagement” from politicians.
“Critical race theory’’ is a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society. Academic critics of critical race theory have argued that it is based less on factual evidence and reason than storytelling and bias.
Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, who wrote the legislation, said the governor isn’t stopping censorship, but he is allowing racism to be taught in schools.
“The Governor’s veto of AB 411 makes clear that he is OK with racist and sexist instruction taking place in our classrooms, which is deeply disappointing,” Jacque said after Friday’s veto. “No one should have to undergo the humiliation of being told that they are inferior to someone else. We are all members of the human race.”
Jacque added that “CRT and its ilk are junk scholarship that erode the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and his dream that we judge our children and our children’s children not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
AB 411 was one of four pieces of legislation the governor vetoed on Friday afternoon.