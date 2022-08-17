Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the battleground state, takes the stand and refuses to answer questions from Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington, Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Gableman was found in contempt after he berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand.