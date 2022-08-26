FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during a news conference with Gov. Tony Evers regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens, harasses or intimidates election workers in the key swing state this fall. Kaul told The Associated Press in an interview that harassing election workers is an attack on the American system of government. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)