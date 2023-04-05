GERMANTOWN — At press time, Republican Dan Knodl was just a few hundred votes ahead of Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin in a special election for State Sen. District 8, which covers portions of Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.
Knodl declared victory early this morning. But the Associated Press had not yet called the race for either candidate before deadline.
The race has been watched by those statewide because of its implications for the balance of power in Madison. If Knodl wins, Republicans will hold 22 of the 33 seats in the state Senate, giving them a supermajority and the power to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The State Assembly, however, has a majority, but not a supermajority.
The rare spring partisan election is a special election to decide who will replace longtime Republican state Sen. Alberta Darling, 78, who held the seat until she retired mid-term last November. She had served since 1993.
Knodl is a small business owner who has served in the State Assembly representing District 24 since 2009. Habush Sinykin is an environmental attorney. She has emphasized what she said is the critical importance that women’s health care and rights have played in this election, particularly the 1849 law that makes abortion illegal in the state. She also expressed deep concern for the redistricting process in the state.
Knodl said he was proud of his record and working closely with Darling to co-author 20 bills.
He said he has worked with both Democratic and Republican governors and will continue to work across the aisle to represent the voice of Senate District 8.
Knodl did well in the WOW counties, taking 67.2% of the vote in Washington County and a more narrow 51% in Ozaukee County. At press time, he led Habush Sinykin by approximately 539 votes in Waukesha County, with one precinct yet to report.
Habush Sinykin trounced Knodl in Milwaukee County, with 73.5% of the vote.
The results of the primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Dan Knodl
|38,504
|50.8%
|Jodi Habush Sinykin
|37,208
|49.1%
|Total Votes
|75,712
87 of 87 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.