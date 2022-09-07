FILE - In this photo provided by the Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, Khari Sanford is pictured in a booking photo dated April 3, 2020. Sanford, the man convicted in the execution-style killings of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school's arboretum, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, without the possibility of parole. (Dane County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)