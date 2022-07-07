FILE - In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Demonstrators who toppled statues this week honoring Hans Christian Heg, a Civil War abolitionist, and the state's "Forward" motto say they went after the sculptures because they wanted to shatter a false narrative that the state and the city support Black people and have achieved racial equity. (Emily Hamer/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)