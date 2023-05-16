FILE - This photo provided by Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office Antoine Suggs, convicted of killing four passengers in his Mercedes Benz SUV in Minnesota and dumping the bodies in a Wisconsin cornfield, who has been sentenced to 103 years in prison, Monday, May 15, 2023. Suggs, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was convicted in April of four counts of second-degree murder in the September 2021 deaths.