Marquette Law poll shows Barnes with a 7-point lead over Johnson, Evers ahead of Michels by 2 points

Tim Michels, Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes

A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a close race for governor and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with a 7-percentage-point lead in the race for U.S. Senate.

According to the poll, in the governor's race, 45% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers while 43% favor Republican challenger Tim Michels. The independent candidate, Joan Beglinger has 7% support with 3% undecided and 2% declining to answer.

The below table shows vote preference for the time period Aug. 10-15 compared to June 14-20.

Marquette Law poll shows Barnes with a 7-point lead over Johnson, Evers ahead of Michels by 2 points - 01

Courtesy of Marquette Law School

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes is supported by 51% of those polled while incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is the choice fo 44%, while 1% said "neither," 3% are undecided and 1% declined to answer.

The below table shows vote preference for the time period Aug. 10-15 compared to June 14-20.

Marquette Law poll shows Barnes with a 7-point lead over Johnson, Evers ahead of Michels by 2 points - 02

Courtesy of Marquette University Law School

The latest survey was conducted Aug. 10-15, 2022 and included interviews with 811 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.2 percentage points.

Complete poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll