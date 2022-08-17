Marquette Law poll shows Barnes with a 7-point lead over Johnson, Evers ahead of Michels by 2 points

A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a close race for governor and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with a 7-percentage-point lead in the race for U.S. Senate.
According to the poll, in the governor's race, 45% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers while 43% favor Republican challenger Tim Michels. The independent candidate, Joan Beglinger has 7% support with 3% undecided and 2% declining to answer.
The below table shows vote preference for the time period Aug. 10-15 compared to June 14-20.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes is supported by 51% of those polled while incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is the choice fo 44%, while 1% said "neither," 3% are undecided and 1% declined to answer.
The below table shows vote preference for the time period Aug. 10-15 compared to June 14-20.
The latest survey was conducted Aug. 10-15, 2022 and included interviews with 811 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.2 percentage points.
Complete poll results and methodology information can be found online at law.marquette.edu/poll