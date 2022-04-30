MILWAUKEE - Voters in Wisconsin are beginning to regain trust in the state’s electoral process.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 76% of Republicans and 96% of Democrats said they trusted the results of the April election. Just 67% of independent voters said the same thing.
“Respondents were asked, 'On April 5, Wisconsin held elections for school boards, judges, local and county positions, and other offices. How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, these votes were accurately cast and counted in the April election?’ Among all registered voters, 52% say they are very confident and 32% say they are somewhat confident in the accuracy of the April election, while 7% are not too confident and 7% are not at all confident in the result,” pollsters wrote.
That’s much better than the number of voters who continue to say they don’t have confidence in the 2020 election.
“Respondents were asked, 'How confident are you that, here in Wisconsin, the votes for president were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election?’
Looking back at 2020, 48% of all respondents say they are very confident in the results and 16% are somewhat confident, while 12% are not too confident and 23% are not at all confident. The partisan divide is especially sharp, and much greater than for the April 2022 election. Almost three times as many Republicans have low confidence in the 2020 result as doubt the April 2022 outcome: 62% compared to 21%, respectively,” the poll notes.
But that lack of confidence in the 2020 election does not translate into an approval of the investigation into the 2020 vote.
The Marquette Law School Poll notes that only 13% of voters in Wisconsin approve of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s election investigation. The poll says 27% of voters disapprove, and 57% of voters respond they haven’t heard enough about it.
As expected, there is a partisan divide on the Gableman investigation.
Pollsters say 21% of Republican voters, 14% of independent voters, and just 4% of Democratic voters support the investigation. Forty-three percent of Democratic voters disapprove of the investigation, while 23% of independents and 13% of Republicans also disapprove.
Pollsters say most voters, including 50% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans haven’t heard enough about the investigation to have an opinion.