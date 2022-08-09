WAUKESHA — Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson were called as the winners of their respective primary races by the Associated Press. Barnes and Johnson will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

Johnson (R) faced a challenge from political newcomer David Schroeder, who campaigned as an alternative to Johnson for voters who have become “embarrassed and disgusted” with Johnson's representation.

Barnes (D) was on the ballot with seven other candidates, some of whom like Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewski, dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes.

“Tonight it became official,” Johnson said in a statement. “The leaders of the Democrat Party have chosen their most radical left candidate for the U.S. Senate race. It doesn't seem like Wisconsin voters have much of a choice in the matter.”

“Thank you. This is the honor of a lifetime,” Barnes Tweeted. “Now, we take the fight to Ron Johnson. We're going to rebuild the middle class. We're going to protect the right to choose. We're going to make the American Dream an American reality.”

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

<< Back to main election results page