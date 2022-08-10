MADISON, Wis. — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general.

Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.

Jarchow tried to paint himself as the more conservative persona, criticizing the federal government, transgender athletes and President Joe Biden for rising inflation.

Toney played up his courtroom experience. He has served as Fond du Lac County’s top prosecutor since 2013.

MADISON, Wis. — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession as unofficial but nearly complete results showed him trailing Toney by fewer than 4,000 votes, or about 0.6% of the vote. The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“In a close and highly contested race, we came up just short,” Jarchow tweeted. “It’s time to unite behind @EricJToney and ensure he has the resources and support needed to fire Josh Kaul. Eric Toney has my full support.”

Karen Mueller, who ran as an outsider who wants to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, ran a strong third with nearly 26% of the vote.

The Associated Press hadn’t declared a winner as of early Wednesday.

Jarchow could seek a recount if the final difference between him and Toney is less than 1 percentage point. But Jarchow did not discuss that option in a statement blasting Kaul and saying that Toney has the “political fortitude to right the ship” and “has my full support.”

Jarchow outraised Toney as he ran to the right of him in the race. But Toney touted his experience in the courtroom, emphasizing that Jarchow had never tried a criminal case.

Kaul's campaign on Wednesday tried to frame the race as being about stark contrasts and hot-button issues, including gun rights and abortion rights. Toney supports an 1849 state law banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother, while Kaul is suing to overturn the law.

Kaul also supports universal background checks and a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat to themselves and others, efforts that Toney opposes.

Kaul campaign manager Sondra Milkie said Toney would represent “the far-right fringe.”

Area county vote totals:

Votes - Ozaukee County # of votes % of votes Adam Jarchow 6,151 40.9% Karen Mueller 3,255 21.6% Eric Toney 5,604 37.2% Write in 38 0.3% Total Votes 15,048 Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes Adam Jarchow 11,618 43.8% Karen Mueller 5,050 19.0% Eric Toney 9,867 37.2% Write in 48 0.2% Total Votes 26,535 Votes - Waukesha County # of votes % of votes Adam Jarchow 30,502 42.2% Karen Mueller 13,504 18.7% Eric Toney 28,175 39% Write in 147 0.2% Total Votes 72,328

