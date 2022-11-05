FILE - Workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count on Nov. 3, 2020, in Milwaukee. A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)