John Tate, Chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission and President of the Racine City Council, poses for a photo at Roosevelt Park, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Racine, Wis. Tate, now the former chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who until this week was also an alderman in Racine, has been charged with a felony, accused of using his capacity as a public official for private interests. He was charged Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with one count of “private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity” in Racine County, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.