Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he’s going to challenge Tuesday’s primary vote count.
Ramthun on Monday told WISN TV he wants to have the election results examined before he decides what to do next.
“I want to have [the election] audited before I land on finally where I will take a position on the results,” Ramthun said.
Ramthun is running a distant third in the Republican race for governor. The latest polls give him anywhere between 3% and 7% of the vote.
Ramthun has made overturning the 2020 election results in Wisconsin the focus of his campaign. And staying with that theme with his preemptive challenge to the 2022 results.
Ramthun also said he wants the results in Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ race checked as well.
“Yes, I think it should be scrutinized, a full forensic cyber audit. I’ve got people looking at it already,” Ramthun said. “We’re going to have people doing it in advance, whereas in 2020, they had to do it reactively. This is proactive.”
Ramthun and Vos have clashed for the past year of Ramthun’s desire to overturn the last presidential vote and Vos’ insistence that it can’t happen because it would be unconstitutional.
Vos is running against candidate Adam Steen in the race for State Assembly in Racine County.
Steen too is almost singularly focused on overturning the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed him.