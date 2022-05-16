FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan participates in a discussion at the University of California, Los Angeles, with UCLA Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin, left, Sept. 27, 2018. The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA's law school dean to lead UW-Madison. The regents announced Monday, May, 16, 2022, that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Mnookin has served as dean of the School of Law at UCLA since 2015.