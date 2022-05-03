FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file image from video, smoke rises from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion and fire at the plant in Superior, Wis. A hole in a valve was cited as the source of the explosion at the refinery last spring that injured 36 people and required the evacuation of a large part of the northwestern Wisconsin city. The latest findings of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board were shared Wednesday, Dec. 12 at a town hall meeting in Superior.