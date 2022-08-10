WAUKESHA — As of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, there was no clear winner in the Republican attorney general primary race.

In Waukesha County, where votes were fully reported, Adam Jarchow led with 42.2% of the vote, 30,502 votes, followed by Eric Toney at 28,175, or 39%; and Karen Mueller at 13.504, 18.7%.

The winner of this primary will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the general election Nov. 8.

Area county vote totals:

Votes - Ozaukee County # of votes % of votes Adam Jarchow 6,151 40.9% Karen Mueller 3,255 21.6% Eric Toney 5,604 37.2% Write in 38 0.3% Total Votes 15,048 Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes Adam Jarchow 11,618 43.8% Karen Mueller 5,050 19.0% Eric Toney 9,867 37.2% Write in 48 0.2% Total Votes 26,535 Votes - Waukesha County # of votes % of votes Adam Jarchow 30,502 42.2% Karen Mueller 13,504 18.7% Eric Toney 28,175 39% Write in 147 0.2% Total Votes 72,328

