August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

WAUKESHA — As of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, there was no clear winner in the Republican attorney general primary race. 

In Waukesha County, where votes were fully reported, Adam Jarchow led with 42.2% of the vote, 30,502 votes, followed by Eric Toney at 28,175, or 39%; and Karen Mueller at 13.504, 18.7%.

The winner of this primary will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the general election Nov. 8.

Area county vote totals:

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
Adam Jarchow6,15140.9%
Karen Mueller3,25521.6%
Eric Toney5,60437.2%
Write in380.3%
Total Votes15,048 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
Adam Jarchow11,61843.8%
Karen Mueller5,05019.0%
Eric Toney9,86737.2%
Write in480.2%
Total Votes26,535 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
Adam Jarchow30,50242.2%
Karen Mueller13,50418.7%
Eric Toney28,17539%
Write in1470.2%
Total Votes72,328 
   

<< Back to main election results page