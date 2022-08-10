WAUKESHA — As of 11:50 p.m. Tuesday night, there was no clear winner in the Republican attorney general primary race.
In Waukesha County, where votes were fully reported, Adam Jarchow led with 42.2% of the vote, 30,502 votes, followed by Eric Toney at 28,175, or 39%; and Karen Mueller at 13.504, 18.7%.
The winner of this primary will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the general election Nov. 8.
Area county vote totals:
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Adam Jarchow
|6,151
|40.9%
|Karen Mueller
|3,255
|21.6%
|Eric Toney
|5,604
|37.2%
|Write in
|38
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|15,048
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Adam Jarchow
|11,618
|43.8%
|Karen Mueller
|5,050
|19.0%
|Eric Toney
|9,867
|37.2%
|Write in
|48
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|26,535
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Adam Jarchow
|30,502
|42.2%
|Karen Mueller
|13,504
|18.7%
|Eric Toney
|28,175
|39%
|Write in
|147
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|72,328