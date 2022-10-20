WAUKESHA — Republican Scott Fitzgerald is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. His opponent is Democrat Mike Van Someren.
The Freeman asked both candidates the same questions ahead of the November election. Here are their responses.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Fitzgerald: This Congress, I’m most proud of the PACT Act, which provides more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans the benefits and health care they deserve, getting over the finish line and signed into law. As a veteran, I know how important it is that those who have served are not deprived of the benefits they have earned and the PACT Act is a big step forward towards assisting many veterans and their families.
Van Someren: My proudest achievement is my family. I grew up working-class, my dad a truck driver and my mom an administrative assistant. We lived in a trailer court for the first five years of my life while my parents saved up to build the house they still live in today. My parents raised me to work hard and were supportive of anything I wanted to pursue. With their upbringing and support, I was able to take advantage of opportunities as they became available including walking on with the Wisconsin Badgers football team (and being the first in my family to go to college), pursuing my law degree at Marquette University, and now working as a business attorney. I’m proud of all of that, but raising two wonderful daughters with my wife Renee is what’s most important.
Freeman: What is the biggest issue facing Wisconsin?
Fitzgerald: Everywhere I go in Southeast Wisconsin, economic prosperity is the number one issue for Wisconsinites. Inflation and high gas prices have hurt families and businesses across our state immensely. Reckless spending and overregulation, which have contributed to severe inflation, must be replaced with fiscal sanity and pro-growth policies.
Van Someren: There are many issues facing Wisconsin, including attacks on our rights, but I think the most immediate and pressing issue is the cost of groceries and gas, and making sure wages are going up to meet these increased costs. We need an economy that works for everybody and a level playing field for all. Our economy, like a lot of the rest of our country, has two different classes. Very large businesses are able to do what they want, reaping record profits, while small businesses and workers struggle to get by and do right by their customers, employers, and communities. We need more competition so that prices are kept in check, jobs are plentiful, wages are adequate to raise a family, and we have cutting-edge goods and services, and citizens have real control over their lives.
Freeman: What is something people don’t know about you?
Fitzgerald: I’m going to be a first-time grandfather in December!
Van Someren: I’m generally an open book so there’s not much that people don’t know about me. However, a couple of things are that I’m up by 4:30 or 5 each morning, and winter is my favorite season, as long as there’s a good amount of snow.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Fitzgerald: When Americans vote, they put faith in our system and that system needs to work. If this faith is betrayed, and Americans become skeptical of their vote, the trust our system is built upon collapses.
Election integrity is a top issue for voters. Voter ID laws and access to identification, prohibiting ballot harvesting, and restricting tax-exempt charitable organizations from funding official election organizations is critical to ensuring individuals’ votes count and our elections cannot be manipulated.
Van Someren: I have a plan to strengthen American democracy, and voters can check it out at my website MikeVanSomeren.com. The highlight is implementing policies protecting the integrity of elections without disenfranchising those who have the right to vote. This means free IDs that are easily obtained by voters, voting machines that aren’t connected to the internet, paper ballot backups to all voting machines, and reforming the Electoral College and the Electoral Count Act so the will of the people is enacted.
We also need to ensure that gerrymandering is a thing of the past so an individual voter’s vote isn’t undermined by where they live, and that eligible voters can easily and securely cast their ballots. Making election day a national holiday and extended early voting will ensure all eligible voices are heard.
Finally, we should enhance transparency by making sure that everybody knows where money for political campaigns and campaign ads is coming from in real time.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Fitzgerald: Crime is impacting our communities, endangering the safety of our families and children. Despite calls by some to the defund the police, I proudly support our law enforcement and have voted to give them the tools necessary to maintain public safety.
The tragic Waukesha Christmas Parade attack devastated our community in ways words cannot express and was entirely preventable. I’ve introduced two pieces of legislation, the Pretrial Release Reporting Act and the Keeping Violent Offenders Off Our Streets Act, to ensure that pretrial release factors and the development of criminal history reports are considered when assessing bail. If these bills become law, we can prevent dangerous criminals from being released back into the public by reckless district attorneys.
Van Someren: In general, we need to allocate more funds to hire police officers, since the number of police officers per capita has declined since 2000. Investment in community-based, evidence-driven violence prevention programs is also key to reducing crime at the local level and should be used to determine what issues are handled by police and what issues are handled by other professionals, e.g., homelessness and drug abuse.
