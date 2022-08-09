Republican Amy Loudenbeck is advancing to the general election for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder, and Justin Schmidtka were on the primary ballot of Tuesday. Loudenbeck received the top vote, followed by Schroeder and than Schmidtka.
Loudenbeck told The Freeman the economy is on people’s minds but “unfortunately, the secretary of state doesn’t have constitutional authority in those matters. What I can address is making the office work for the people once again. Modernizing current duties with fast, secure electronic processes and providing real customer service. Helping restore voter confidence by advocating for an elections model that disbands the Wisconsin Elections Commission and involves the Secretary of State as most other states currently do,” she said.
Loudenbeck has worked 12 years in the Legislature and authored over 50 bills that were enacted and served 8 years on the budget-making Joint Finance Committee, the last 4 years as committee vice co-chair.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Local results:
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Amy Lynn Loudenbeck
|7,234
|51.2%
|Justin Schmidtka
|1,641
|11.6%
|Jay Schroeder
|5,192
|36.8%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|14,120
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Amy Lynn Loudenbeck
|11,394
|45.3%
|Justin Schmidtka
|3,263
|12.9%
|Jay Schroeder
|10,472
|41.7%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|25,129
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Amy Lynn Loudenbeck
|34,378
|50.7%
|Justin Schmidtka
|8,045
|11.9%
|Jay Schroeder
|25,235
|37.2%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|67,658
Precincts Reported: 0