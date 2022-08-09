Republican Amy Loudenbeck is advancing to the general election for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder, and Justin Schmidtka were on the primary ballot of Tuesday. Loudenbeck received the top vote, followed by Schroeder and than Schmidtka.

Loudenbeck told The Freeman the economy is on people’s minds but “unfortunately, the secretary of state doesn’t have constitutional authority in those matters. What I can address is making the office work for the people once again. Modernizing current duties with fast, secure electronic processes and providing real customer service. Helping restore voter confidence by advocating for an elections model that disbands the Wisconsin Elections Commission and involves the Secretary of State as most other states currently do,” she said.

Loudenbeck has worked 12 years in the Legislature and authored over 50 bills that were enacted and served 8 years on the budget-making Joint Finance Committee, the last 4 years as committee vice co-chair.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Local results:

Votes - Ozaukee County # of votes % of votes Amy Lynn Loudenbeck 7,234 51.2% Justin Schmidtka 1,641 11.6% Jay Schroeder 5,192 36.8% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 14,120 Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes Amy Lynn Loudenbeck 11,394 45.3% Justin Schmidtka 3,263 12.9% Jay Schroeder 10,472 41.7% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 25,129 Votes - Waukesha County # of votes % of votes Amy Lynn Loudenbeck 34,378 50.7% Justin Schmidtka 8,045 11.9% Jay Schroeder 25,235 37.2% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 67,658

Precincts Reported: 0

