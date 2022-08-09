Republican Loudenbeck moves on to general election against incumbent Follette - 01

Amy Loudenbeck

Republican Amy Loudenbeck is advancing to the general election for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder, and Justin Schmidtka were on the primary ballot of Tuesday. Loudenbeck received the top vote, followed by Schroeder and than Schmidtka. 

Loudenbeck told The Freeman the economy is on people’s minds but “unfortunately, the secretary of state doesn’t have constitutional authority in those matters. What I can address is making the office work for the people once again. Modernizing current duties with fast, secure electronic processes and providing real customer service. Helping restore voter confidence by advocating for an elections model that disbands the Wisconsin Elections Commission and involves the Secretary of State as most other states currently do,” she said. 

Loudenbeck has worked 12 years in the Legislature and authored over 50 bills that were enacted and served 8 years on the budget-making Joint Finance Committee, the last 4 years as committee vice co-chair. 

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Local results:

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
Amy Lynn Loudenbeck7,23451.2%
Justin Schmidtka1,64111.6%
Jay Schroeder5,19236.8%
Write in00%
Total Votes14,120 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
Amy Lynn Loudenbeck11,39445.3%
Justin Schmidtka3,26312.9%
Jay Schroeder10,47241.7%
Write in00%
Total Votes25,129 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
Amy Lynn Loudenbeck34,37850.7%
Justin Schmidtka8,04511.9%
Jay Schroeder25,23537.2%
Write in00%
Total Votes67,658 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

