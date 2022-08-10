August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

WAUKESHA — Aaron Richardson is the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for state treasurer.

Richardson will face Republican John Leiber, who won his primary against Orlando Owens.

In Waukesha County, where results were fully reported, Gillian Battino received 39.4% of the vote, or 10,849 votes, and Aaron Richardson received 9,752, or 35.4%. Angelito Tenorio earned 6,907 votes, or 25.1%. However, Richardson was declared the winner statewide followed by Battino, than Tenorio.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
Gillian M. Battino2,99042.3%
Aaron Richardson2,39233.8%
Angelito Tenorio1,67623.7%
Write in130.2%
Total Votes7,071 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
Gillian M. Battino2,66339.6%
Aaron Richardson2,48636.9%
Angelito Tenorio1,58423.5%
Write in120.2%
Total Votes6,733 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
Gillian M. Battino10,84939.4%
Aaron Richardson9,75235.4%
Angelito Tenorio6,90725%
Write in540.2%
Total Votes27,562 
   

<< Back to main election results page