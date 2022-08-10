WAUKESHA — Aaron Richardson is the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for state treasurer.
Richardson will face Republican John Leiber, who won his primary against Orlando Owens.
In Waukesha County, where results were fully reported, Gillian Battino received 39.4% of the vote, or 10,849 votes, and Aaron Richardson received 9,752, or 35.4%. Angelito Tenorio earned 6,907 votes, or 25.1%. However, Richardson was declared the winner statewide followed by Battino, than Tenorio.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gillian M. Battino
|2,990
|42.3%
|Aaron Richardson
|2,392
|33.8%
|Angelito Tenorio
|1,676
|23.7%
|Write in
|13
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|7,071
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gillian M. Battino
|2,663
|39.6%
|Aaron Richardson
|2,486
|36.9%
|Angelito Tenorio
|1,584
|23.5%
|Write in
|12
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|6,733
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gillian M. Battino
|10,849
|39.4%
|Aaron Richardson
|9,752
|35.4%
|Angelito Tenorio
|6,907
|25%
|Write in
|54
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|27,562