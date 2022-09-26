FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State speech at the state Capitol on Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Vos filed a lawsuit Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, to block a subpoena ordering him to testify before the House committee investigation the riots on the U.S. Capitol last year to discuss a conversation he had with Donald Trump about overturning the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)