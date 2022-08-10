Democrat Sara Rodriguez is advancing in the race for Lt. Gov. Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and part of Milwaukee will face off Republican Roger Roth in the Nov. 8 general election.

Rodriguez took the lead with 82.2% of the votes in Waukesha County, and opponent Peng Her followed behind with 17.7% of votes. There were 44 write-ins.

Governor Tony Evers congratulated Rodriguez on her win and thanked opponent Her for running a strong race.

“Whether as a nurse, public health professional, small business owner, legislator, or as a working mom, Sara has dedicated her life to solving problems,” said Evers in a statement. “Throughout her career in the public and private sector, Sara has taken on hard fights and won. Sara defeated a four-term Republican incumbent in 2020 and has been a crucial voice in the legislature advocating for public education, quality and affordable healthcare and reproductive freedom.”

Rodriguez told the Freeman she is passionate about public health, public safety and her community. Working in business and health care for more than 20 years, she said she first decided to run for offices when she saw that leaders in the state were putting politics before people’s livelihoods.

Her said he was running to fight for shared values including defending reproductive rights, ending gun violence and increasing access to health care.

Current Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate.

Election results from Tuesday’s primary are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes - Ozaukee County # of votes % of votes Sara Rodriguez 5,987 78.9% Peng Her 1,593 20.1% Write in 9 0.1% Total Votes 7,589 Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes Sara Rodriguez 5,642 80.2% Peng Her 1,393 19.8% Write in 14 0.2% Total Votes 7,379 Votes - Waukesha County # of votes % of votes Sara Rodriguez 22,698 82.4% Peng Her 4,817 17.5% Write in 44 0.2% Total Votes 27,559

