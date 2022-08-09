WAUKESHA COUNTY — Roger Roth earned the county's nod for Republican candidate for the lieutenant governorship in a crowded field of eight prospects.

According to the county's unofficial results, Roth earned 37.9% of votes, or 27,036 of them. All results are unofficial until canvassed.

Roth did not respond to a Q&A sent by The Freeman during his campaign.

Roth's main challenger proved to be Patrick Testin; he garnered 15.2% of county-wide votes, a total of 10,851 votes.

Following behind Roth and Testin, Cindy Werner earned 8,664 votes for a total of 12.2%.

Will Martin had 8,554 votes and rounded out at 12%.

Jonathan Wichmann had 8,122 votes, or 11.4% of ballots cast in Waukesha County.

David Varnam collected 4.6% of votes in the county for a count of 3,272, and Kyle Yudes had 3.3%, or 2,349 votes.

David King earned 3.1% for a total of 2,230 votes.

Write-in candidates had 223 votes for 0.3% of all votes cast in the county.

Area vote totals:

Votes - Ozaukee County # of votes % of votes David King 581 3.9% Will Martin 1,439 9.7% Roger Roth 5,965 40.4% Patrick Testin 2,011 13.6% David Varnam 633 4.3% Cindy Werner 1,917 13.0% Jonathan Wichmann 1,756 11.9% Kyle Yudes 420 2.80% Write in 55 0.4% Total Votes 14,777 Votes - Washington County # of votes % of votes David King 998 3.8% Will Martin 2,874 11.0% Roger Roth 9,607 36.9% Patrick Testin 3,643 14.0% David Varnam 1,251 4.8% Cindy Werner 2,959 11.4% Jonathan Wichmann 3,779 14.5% Kyle Yudes 940 3.60% Write in 84 0.3% Total Votes 26,051 Votes - Waukesha County # of votes % of votes David King 2,230 3.1 % Will Martin 8,554 12% Roger Roth 27,036 37.9% Patrick Testin 10,851 15.2% David Varnam 3,272 4.6% Cindy Werner 8,664 12.2% Jonathan Wichmann 8,122 11.4% Kyle Yudes 2,349 3.3% Write in 223 0.3% Total Votes 71,301

