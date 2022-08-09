Election 2022

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Roger Roth earned the county's nod for Republican candidate for the lieutenant governorship in a crowded field of eight prospects. 

According to the county's unofficial results, Roth earned 37.9% of votes, or 27,036 of them. All results are unofficial until canvassed. 

Roth did not respond to a Q&A sent by The Freeman during his campaign.

Roth's main challenger proved to be Patrick Testin; he garnered 15.2% of county-wide votes, a total of 10,851 votes.

Following behind Roth and Testin, Cindy Werner earned 8,664 votes for a total of 12.2%. 

Will Martin had 8,554 votes and rounded out at 12%. 

Jonathan Wichmann had 8,122 votes, or 11.4% of ballots cast in Waukesha County.

David Varnam collected 4.6% of votes in the county for a count of 3,272, and Kyle Yudes had 3.3%, or 2,349 votes.

David King earned 3.1% for a total of 2,230 votes.

Write-in candidates had 223 votes for 0.3% of all votes cast in the county.

Area vote totals:

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
David King5813.9%
Will Martin1,4399.7%
Roger Roth5,96540.4%
Patrick Testin2,01113.6%
David Varnam6334.3%
Cindy Werner1,91713.0%
Jonathan Wichmann1,75611.9%
Kyle Yudes4202.80%
Write in550.4%
Total Votes14,777 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
David King9983.8%
Will Martin2,87411.0%
Roger Roth9,60736.9%
Patrick Testin3,64314.0%
David Varnam1,251

4.8%

Cindy Werner2,95911.4%
Jonathan Wichmann3,77914.5%
Kyle Yudes9403.60%
Write in840.3%
Total Votes26,051 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
David King2,2303.1%
Will Martin8,55412%
Roger Roth27,03637.9%
Patrick Testin10,85115.2%
David Varnam3,2724.6%
Cindy Werner8,66412.2%
Jonathan Wichmann8,12211.4%
Kyle Yudes2,3493.3%
Write in2230.3%
Total Votes71,301 
   

