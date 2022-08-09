WAUKESHA COUNTY — Roger Roth earned the county's nod for Republican candidate for the lieutenant governorship in a crowded field of eight prospects.
According to the county's unofficial results, Roth earned 37.9% of votes, or 27,036 of them. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
Roth did not respond to a Q&A sent by The Freeman during his campaign.
Roth's main challenger proved to be Patrick Testin; he garnered 15.2% of county-wide votes, a total of 10,851 votes.
Following behind Roth and Testin, Cindy Werner earned 8,664 votes for a total of 12.2%.
Will Martin had 8,554 votes and rounded out at 12%.
Jonathan Wichmann had 8,122 votes, or 11.4% of ballots cast in Waukesha County.
David Varnam collected 4.6% of votes in the county for a count of 3,272, and Kyle Yudes had 3.3%, or 2,349 votes.
David King earned 3.1% for a total of 2,230 votes.
Write-in candidates had 223 votes for 0.3% of all votes cast in the county.
Area vote totals:
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|David King
|581
|3.9%
|Will Martin
|1,439
|9.7%
|Roger Roth
|5,965
|40.4%
|Patrick Testin
|2,011
|13.6%
|David Varnam
|633
|4.3%
|Cindy Werner
|1,917
|13.0%
|Jonathan Wichmann
|1,756
|11.9%
|Kyle Yudes
|420
|2.80%
|Write in
|55
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|14,777
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|David King
|998
|3.8%
|Will Martin
|2,874
|11.0%
|Roger Roth
|9,607
|36.9%
|Patrick Testin
|3,643
|14.0%
|David Varnam
|1,251
4.8%
|Cindy Werner
|2,959
|11.4%
|Jonathan Wichmann
|3,779
|14.5%
|Kyle Yudes
|940
|3.60%
|Write in
|84
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|26,051
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|David King
|2,230
|3.1%
|Will Martin
|8,554
|12%
|Roger Roth
|27,036
|37.9%
|Patrick Testin
|10,851
|15.2%
|David Varnam
|3,272
|4.6%
|Cindy Werner
|8,664
|12.2%
|Jonathan Wichmann
|8,122
|11.4%
|Kyle Yudes
|2,349
|3.3%
|Write in
|223
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|71,301