Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson proclaimed Wednesday morning that the race between him and challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is over.
"The votes are in. In all Democrat strongholds, municipalities are reporting 100% of wards are in and counted," said Johnson in a press statement Wednesday. "There are some counties that have anywhere from 3-10% of the votes outstanding. These localities represent areas where we are winning by over 60%."
Late Tuesday, Johnson held a narrow lead in the contest, but hadn't been declared the winner.
Johnson added, "There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over."
"Truth has prevailed over lies and the politics of personal destruction. I want to thank my family and everyone who supported me and worked so hard to save this U.S. Senate seat. I will do everything I can to help make things better for Wisconsinites and to heal and unify our country," said Johnson.
Barnes has not conceded the race yet as he wants to make sure every vote is counted. Barnes campaign spokeswoman Maddy McDaniel said Wednesday morning: “We always knew this race would be incredibly close. No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted. We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard.”