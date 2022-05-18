This photo provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows Jennifer L. Mnookin, dean of the School of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA's law school dean to lead UW-Madison. The regents announced Monday, May 16, 2022, that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank. (Max S. Gerber/University of Wisconsin-Madison via AP)