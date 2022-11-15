Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Dozens of people are expected to speak at sentencing proceedings for Brooks, who is convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him on Wednesday. Dorow set aside Tuesday for victims and their families to address Brooks, marking the first time they will be allowed to confront him. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)