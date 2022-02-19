MILWAUKEE - The investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could drag on for months, but lawmakers are anticipating seeing a report and will start voting on election reforms within days.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told News Talk 1130’s Jay Weber on Friday that he expects to see a status report from special investigator Michael Gableman by the end of the month.
“I believe, prior to the end of February, Justice Gableman will have his report,” Vos said. “Now, just because he issues his report doesn’t mean he’s done. We still have subpoenas out there, we still have lawsuits that have been filed by the Left. It’s not going to end until we go through this entire process and the legislature maintains its subpoena power, and we can do these kinds of things.”
Vos said the goal of Gableman’s investigation is to know what went on in the 2020 presidential election, and know what laws lawmakers need to change or what loopholes they need to close.
Vos has stated repeatedly the goal of the Gableman investigation is not to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.
Vos said Republicans already have 14 pieces of legislation drafted to change Wisconsin’s election laws or close 2020 loopholes.
“Every one of these bills address 99% of the problems that we had in 2020,” Vos explained.
Vos spent an hour answering questions from both Weber and voters, many who were angry that Vos has not taken up the call from Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, to recall Wisconsin’s 11 electoral votes and award them to former President Trump.
Vos again said that is impossible and unconstitutional.
Vos said the Assembly will vote on those 14 election reforms next week. He expects to send them to Gov. Tony Evers before lawmakers wrap-up business for the spring session next month.
“We’re going to try and get [these bills] to Gov. Evers desk to be signed,” Vos added. “Will he do it? Probably not. But we’ll remind people that he’s the problem. Not us.”