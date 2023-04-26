FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly chambers during his State of the State speech at the state Capitol, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin residents looking for work would receive fewer unemployment benefits and face stricter qualification requirements under a package of Republican-authored bills slated for approval Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the Assembly. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)