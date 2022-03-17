Wisconsin’s business owners statewide want to see state government do something big to help retain workers and attract new members to the state’s workforce.
The latest edition of the Employer Survey from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce shows that nearly 80% of employers in the state want a state-funded worker recruitment effort.
“We need policymakers to work with the business community to invest in a talent attraction campaign and improve our retention efforts so that we can highlight all of the family supporting career opportunities that exist within the state,” WMC President Kurt Bauer said.
Back in January, Bauer said businesses across Wisconsin had about 130,000 open jobs despite having nearly 90,000 people in the state on unemployment.
Bauer said in addition to a jobs gap, there is a skills gap, and in some places an education gap.
WMC’s survey shows 70% of employers in favor of requiring career counselors in high schools. The survey also revealed that nearly 90% of businesses support increased K-12 education funding specifically aimed at expanding STEM, industrial arts and technical training.
But Bauer said the state needs to reach out to more than just young people already in Wisconsin.
“I’ve said for years that we are the best-kept secret in the Midwest,” Bauer explained. “As birth rates slow and our population ages, we need to actively tell people how great Wisconsin is so they understand what we already know: Wisconsin is a great place to live, work and raise a family.”