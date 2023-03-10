FILE - Staush Gruszynski, former Brown County supervisor and former Wisconsin state representative, speaks at a Brown County Board of Supervisors meeting in Green Bay, Wis., May 17, 2017. A Wisconsin appeals court ruled Thursday, March 9, 2023 that the state Assembly violated the open records law when it initially rejected, and then fulfilled with redactions, documents sought by The Associated Press and three other state media outlets related to sexual harassment allegations against the former legislator. (Adam Wesley/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP, File)