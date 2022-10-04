FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an event attended by President Biden at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, on Sept. 5, 2022. Wisconsin Democrats up for election in five weeks put abortion in the spotlight Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, with the Republican-controlled Legislature forced to convene a special session on Gov. Tony Evers' call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)