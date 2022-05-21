MADISON - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has some recommendations for parents searching for baby formula.
The state’s public health managers this week issued guidance for the country’s baby formula shortage.
“This is a very stressful time for a lot of Wisconsin families, and we want to make sure they have the information they need so they can keep their babies healthy and well-fed with suitable substitutes if they can’t find their usual brand of formula,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.
DHS’s advice includes:
Do not water down or dilute formula to stretch it out. This prevents babies from getting nutrients they need.
Do not make homemade formulas. This is unsafe and will not meet a baby’s nutritional needs.
Avoid giving babies cow’s milk, goat’s milk, or plant-based milk until they are at least one year old, as these milks lack minerals and proteins and can give babies digestive issues. In rare emergency situations, whole cow’s milk can be given to infants over six months old, but parents and caregivers should consult with their child’s health care provider first.
Check smaller stores and drug stores. They may have more stock than big stores.
Search store websites before going in person. And make sure to shop at reputable retailers or pharmacies.
Check food pantries, charitable organizations, and others that may be able to help. WIC (Women, Infants, and Children’s program) clinics can help connect people to local food pantries.
Buy only the formula needed in the immediate future and avoid stockpiling.
This helps ensure other families have access to critical formula for their infants and allows manufacturers and retailers adequate time to restock shelves.
“In many cases, babies on standard formulas can switch to any formula that’s available, including store brands. If your baby takes a specialized formula, it’s best to talk to your family’s pediatrician about the best substitute for your child,” Timberlake added.
DHS says families enrolled in Wisconsin’s WIC program can apply for formula substitutions. There are also updates for WIC families about supply, and the state is offering to help locate formula at stores, and even send samples of formula when available.