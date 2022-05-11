The first report on officer-involved use-of-force in Wisconsin may surprise some people.
Attorney General Josh Kaul has released the numbers on cases where suspects died or were hurt, or where police officers fired their guns while chasing or arresting a suspect.
Kaul’s office reported 48 incidents last year that ended with some kind of injury. That includes 11 that ended with deaths, another 11 that ended in gunshot wounds, and two that ended with broken bones.
Of the 48 officer-involved use-of-force incidents, 32 of the suspects were white and 13 were black. Most were under 35 years old. Five suspects were women.
Most of the officers involved are white and had fewer than 10 years of service.
There is no large concentration of use-of-force cases.
Milwaukee Police had the most with four incidents, Madison Police had two, while the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported three. The overwhelming majority of state police departments and sheriff’s offices reported zero use-of-force incidents.
Kaul says 96% of law enforcement agencies reported their numbers to his office.