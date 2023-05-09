FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Election officials in Wisconsin hope to revive plans for a new division intended to work with the public and deal with an onslaught of records requests and complaints. The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget-writing committee killed the plan May 2, 2023 along with more than 500 proposals from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)