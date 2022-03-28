MADISON, Wis. — A Republican candidate for governor filed a complaint Monday demanding that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers begin the process of removing the chairman of the Wisconsin veterans policy board, who faces child pornography possession charges.
Kevin Nicholson sent a letter to Evers' office pointing out that it's been more than two months since Curtis Schmitt Jr. was charged but he remains on the board.
Evers appointed Schmitt to the board in 2019. The state Senate confirmed Schmitt unanimously in October of that year. Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged him with three felony counts of possessing child pornography on Jan. 23. Schmitt has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Evers' office said last week that the governor asked Schmitt to leave the board the day after he was charged but Schmitt has refused and ignored all attempts to contact him.
Since Schmitt was confirmed, Evers can't simply rescind Schmitt's appointment. Under state law, he can remove a confirmed appointee only for cause. That process requires a hearing and it can't begin without a complaint from a taxpayer. The governor cannot initiate the process on his own.
“News reports have ... indicated that a taxpayer needs to file a complaint against Schimitt — and that you should then hold a ‘speedy public hearing,’” Nicholson wrote to Evers. “Please consider this letter a formal complaint by a resident taxpayer ... requesting that you immediately remove Curtis Schmitt Jr. from the Board of Veterans Affairs."
Evers' spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, had no comment on Nicholson's complaint. Schmitt's attorney, Christopher Hartley, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
According to a criminal complaint, investigators discovered two photos and a video of child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account associated with Schmitt’s email in December. Schmitt told police that he was addicted to adult pornography and sometimes received and downloaded child pornography.
The veterans board works with the WDVA secretary to shape benefits programs for Wisconsin veterans by adopting administrative rules. It also approves resolutions and recommendations from state veterans organizations. The nine members serve four-year unpaid terms. Nicholson, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Marine, served on the board from 2013-2017.
Nicholson's complaint marks the second time in four months that Evers has been asked to remove a public official from office. A group of taxpayers filed a complaint with the governor in December asking him to remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm from office. The taxpayers were angry that Chisholm's office set bail at $1,000 for a man who two days later allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha. Six people were killed and dozens hurt in the November incident.
Evers hired an outside attorney to review the Chisholm complaint and ultimately took no action on it after the lawyer concluded the document was laced with legal deficiencies. Both Evers and Chisholm are Democrats.