FILE - Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. On Tuesday, jan. 25, 2022, Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are poised to vote on bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters. One proposal would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. Anyone who harms or throws a bodily substance at a National Guard member would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)