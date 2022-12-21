MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn't ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.
Evers sat down for an interview with the Associated Press to talk on a variety of topics.
Rail project
Evers told The Associated Press that he supports the proposed rail project but was waiting to see what federal funds might be available before committing any state resources. On Feb. 15, Evers will deliver a two-year state budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The Legislature will spend the spring rewriting that plan, before passing a budget likely in late June.
Top Republican state lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to the rail project. When asked about the rail line earlier this month, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said only, “No state funding.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu voiced concerns last week about the project paying off.
“I don’t think it makes sense to build a rail, even if it’s mostly through federal money, if we’re stuck on the hook subsidizing it for the next 30 years,” he told AP.
Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker opposed a similar rail line when he ran for governor in 2010 and then killed the project, which the federal government would have funded with $810 million.
“I thought that Scott Walker’s decision years ago continues to haunt us,” Evers said Tuesday. “But that said, we'll see what the federal government has available for us.”
Opposition to flat income tax cut plan
Evers came out against an idea floated by Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu that would tap part of the state's projected $6.6 billion budget surplus to move toward a flat income tax rate. He told the AP he favors his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%.
“I don’t see that as something that I could support,” Evers told AP. “I believe that targeting the middle class is where we should be. We should continue to have a progressive tax system.”
LeMahieu and Republican supporters have defended the flat tax idea, saying that taxes would be lowered for all income levels, not just the highest earners.
“That’s very doable,” LeMahieu told AP last week.
Doing that would eliminate the state's highest tax bracket of 7.65% paid by individuals earning more than $280,950 a year and married joint filers earning more than $374,600. The lowest current income tax rate is 3.54%.
Evers said the tax cut plan he released in August as he was running for reelection is what he will include in the two-year state budget he delivers to the Legislature on Feb. 15. Under that plan, taxes would be cut $600 million a year, including by 10% for individuals earning less than $100,000 and families earning less than $150,000.
Evers’ proposal would also cap copays for insulin at $35, repeal the state’s minimum markup law in an attempt to lower gas prices, cut taxes for seniors on fixed incomes, expand property tax relief for veterans with disabilities and attempt to lower the cost of caregiving and child care.
Republicans in August rejected the Evers' proposal as a campaign ploy. Legislative Democrats, who don't have the votes to pass anything, are generally supportive of cutting taxes as Evers proposed and against a flat income tax as Republicans want.
“We are open to proposals that directly impact working families, middle class families that are seeing rising costs," Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said.
The Legislature will rewrite the Evers budget proposal between February and likely late June, before passing its own plan. In the last budget, Republicans eliminated more than $1 billion in tax increases Evers proposed and instead cut taxes by $3.4 billion. Evers signed that Republican plan and then campaigned on it in his successful reelection bid.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said earlier this month that taxes should be cut by at least $3.4 billion in the next budget. Evers, when asked if that was a reasonable target, said he believed that the last budget was a good one for taxpayers and he expects the next one to be similar.
“Hopefully we'll have a reasonable proposal (from Republicans),” Evers said.
No plans for TikTok ban
Evers also told the Wisconsin State Journal Tuesday that his administration is keeping a close eye on state devices that use TikTok, a popular social media app that national lawmakers proposed banning just a day earlier.
Evers saidhis office is in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure the app doesn't pose a security risk, but the governor said he isn't looking to outlaw the platform on state devices.
“It is a small number of people who actually use it,” Evers said. “That said, we take it seriously.”
Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers earlier this month to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda. In an omnibus spending bill released Monday, lawmakers proposed banning the app on government devices.
Evers said only about 12 state phones have TikTok on them. Evers himself does not have a personal or official TikTok account, but he did maintain an account supporting his reelection campaign earlier this year. His office has said that account was not used on any state-issued devices.
At least 14 governors in other states have ordered state employees not to use TikTok on government devices.