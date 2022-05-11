MADISON — Wisconsin is one of 10 states participating in the National Governors Association (NGA) knowledge exchange network for the Next Generation of the Healthcare Workforce Learning Collaborative program.
As part of this group, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Department of Workforce Development (DWD), Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) and other partners will have access to workforce resources and experts and participate in discussions about best practices to support health care workers.
Other states participating in the knowledge exchange network include Alabama, Connecticut, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
Four other states (California, Colorado, Missouri and Wyoming) will form a separate, related learning collaborative with administrative support from NGA to further develop and share best practices.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest southeastern Wisconsin news with a print subscription: gmtoday.com/subscribe
“Preparing for the next generation of health care workers is not just a Wisconsin issue, so the opportunity to collaborate on this topic at a national level will help Wisconsin identify and implement the most effective solutions,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “As we face the impacts of retirements and an aging population that will need additional health care support, it’s important that we take advantage of innovative and evidence-based practices to create a workforce that will endure.”
The group heard from the federal government, leaders from national health care workforce initiatives and academic experts who evaluate interventions across the country. Work will continue through the fall and end with a series of recommendations for future changes.