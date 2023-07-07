FILE - Dane County Wis. Judge Diane Schlipper makes remarks during a case being argued by the State of Wisconsin which challenges a 174-year-old feticide law at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Thursday, May 4, 2023. Schlipper refused Friday, July 7, 2023, to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)