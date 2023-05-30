FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Wisconsin Republicans released a package of legislation Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that would tweak the state's abortion ban by increasing the penalty for performing abortions and specifying medical procedures to save a mother's life do not qualify as abortion.