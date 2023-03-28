FILE - Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. Administrators at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wis., aren't letting a first-grade class perform "Rainbowland," a Cyrus and Parton duet from Cyrus' 2017 album "Younger Now," promoting LGBTQ acceptance, because they say the song could be seen as controversial. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)