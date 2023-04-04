Longtime Republican Assembly member Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, faces Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin, a political newcomer for the District 8 seat on the state Senate. This is a special election to decide who will replace longtime State Sen. Alberta Darling, 78, who held the seat until she retired mid-term Dec. 1. She had served since 1993.
Knodl has been representing Assembly District 24 for 29 years and beat out challengers Van Mobley and Janel Brandtjen in the Republican primary to earn a spot on the ballot against Habush Sinykin.
