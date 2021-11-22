“I’m struggling to find words to explain the horror of yesterday. I ask that you join me in praying for those killed and injured, as well as their families. Thank you to those who jumped into action immediately to help.
“No explanation will ever help us understand the evil that took the lives of innocent people. Like most of you, I’m extremely angry at the person who did this, but for now, we let law enforcement do their work and grieve together as a community over what just happened.”
-- Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield)
“My sympathies and prayers go out to all affected by the horrifying disaster at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. So many of our families in the 38th Assembly District take part in the parade in numerous ways in this joyous kickoff of the holiday season. While a tragedy like this is always beyond comprehension, it is particularly painful and devastating when it takes place right around the holidays at a family event.
“Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen has informed me that our emergency response teams have contributed resources and manpower to offer mutual aid in addition to area hospitals ready to receive patients. Additional plans and increased security measures are being discussed for Oconomowoc’s upcoming German Christmas Market and December Christmas Parade. The safety of celebrants is the utmost importance.”
- State Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R - Oconomowoc)
“What happened last night at the Waukesha Christmas Parade was an incomprehensible tragedy. In a time when so many traditions and activities have changed or been put on hold, the Waukesha Christmas Parade was an opportunity for our community to celebrate together. My heart aches for all of the families that are forever impacted by this senseless act.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone who witnessed the tragedy that happened last night in downtown Waukesha. I am grateful for the first responders in Waukesha and the surrounding communities that so quickly came to the scene. I am grateful for the bystanders that helped their fellow community members who were injured. I pray that our community does not experience anything like this ever again. É
“Our community is strong. We will grieve together and we will come together to support the victims of this terrible tragedy.”
- State Rep. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee)
“Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade in the beginning. I saw all the happy children sitting on the curb. I saw the happy parents behind their children. I can still see the smiling faces. A parade is a celebration for our community. Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injuries and heartache. My heart goes out to all of those affected by this senseless act. My heart goes out to those injured as well as their families. My heart goes out to those who are witness to these events. My heart goes out to those who have lost a loved one tonight.”
- Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly
“I’m praying for the safety of all those impacted by the senseless tragedy in Waukesha this evening. I continue to monitor the situation as full details come to light and I’m thankful for all the first responders who are answering the call for help.”
- Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha