WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, says the For the People Act, the voting reform bill before the U.S. Congress, would legalize all of the mistakes from Wisconsin’s election last November.
Steil told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber on Wednesday that the massive election overhaul working its way through Congress would cement ballot harvesting, mass absentee and mail-in voting, eliminate voter ID laws, and leave voters across the country wondering if their vote really counts.
“At a point in time that we should be talking as a country, about restoring trust in our elections, (U.S. Speaker of the House) Pelosi and the farleft Democratic leadership with her, are moving in the wrong direction,” Steil said.
He was quick to note Wisconsin’s voter ID law.
“We have some problems with the way people are trying to work around our voter ID law, we in Wisconsin need to work to close that loophole,” Steil said. “This (plan), nationwide guts every single voter ID law.”
Steil said the act should be ruled unconstitutional. Elections are clearly designated to the states, and the proposal would make election regulation a national duty.
The bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress in 2019, but died in committee after it reached the then-Republican controlled Senate.
The 2021 version of the bill was expected to come to a vote in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night, and was anticipated to pass. The vote did not take place before deadline. The bill once again faces a tougher battle in the U.S. Senate.