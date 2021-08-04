MUSKEGO — At least three dozen people turned out to the Muskego City Hall on Tuesday morning for a listening session with Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.
Topics of discussion ran the gamut from government spending to Congress’s investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but it was the COVID-19 pandemic, and what role the government or employers should play in mandating vaccines or mask wearing, that emerged as the chief topic of interest.
Steil, a Janesville Republican who was elected to Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District in November 2018, replacing longtime Congressman and former House Speaker Paul Ryan, told attendees that while he has gotten the vaccine and believes it’s safe, the federal government should not have any laws mandating that people do the same.
“I got the vaccine. I believe it’s healthy and safe. The best thing you should do is go talk to your doctor and make the decision that is best for you,” Steil said.
Health care vaccine mandates
Steil’s statement was in part a response to Crosby Bugenhagen, who said she was affiliated with Wisconsin United for Freedom and Wisconsin Healthcare Workers for Freedom.
Bugenhagen stated that 3,500 health care workers have recently banded together via social media to try and keep local hospitals and clinics from mandating that their employees get vaccinated.
She asked Steil if the federal government had been incentivizing health care companies to mandate that their employees be vaccinated.
Steil said that to the best of his knowledge, the government hasn’t incentivized any health care companies to require the shot for employees.
Two other women — a hospital nurse in Walworth County and a pediatric nurse — also expressed concern about what would happen to patient care outcomes if they and other health care workers are fired for not getting vaccinated.
The health care workers concerns come as Waukesha County, as well as the rest of the state, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, leading state and local experts to underscore the importance of vaccination in containing the spread of coronavirus.
“Waukesha County Public Health has seen COVID-19 positive cases increase from two to three per day at the beginning of July to more than 100 per day this week,” said Linda Wickstrom, public information officer for the Waukesha County Health & Human Services Department said late last week.
Mask mandates?
Earlier in the listening session, Oak Creek resident Mike Dudczik asked if there was a chance that the federal government might mandate that masks be worn by public school students in grades K-12.
Steil’s answer was: “No.”
“What we don’t want is a one-sizefits- all approach in Washington D.C.,” Steil added, noting that the disease has impacted various parts of the country very differently.
“The more we allow local control, the better served we are going to be … we don’t want rules that might work in Manhattan and we don’t want rules that might work in rural Idaho or Hawaii. We want to have that local control,” Steil said.
When asked by The Freeman what the federal government can do to address the rising surge in COVID cases, Steil reemphasized his opposition to any federal vaccine mandate, saying people should talk to their doctors.
“We developed the vaccine in record time. We are making it available to people free of charge and it is widely available to those that want it,” he said. “Listening to politicians bloviate on this doesn’t really help anyone.”