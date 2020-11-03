Republican Congressman Bryan Steil won a second term in the 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. He had been challenged for the seat by Democrat Roger Polack.
With 86 percent of the precincts reporting, Steil had 65% of the vote, or 178,159 total votes. Polack had earned 35% of the vote or 96,061 votes.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Steil had said a major focus of his time recently has been the coronavirus and its impact on people’s well-being. He said he has been working hard on fighting the virus.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Steil said, he worked with a group of bipartisan members of Congress to address what could be done and he met at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence before a national emergency was declared.
Steil said he did a telephone town hall with folks across southeast Wisconsin and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to try and get official information to people so they knew what they could do to protect themselves and others.
Polack has said he was running for the seat because “the district has been represented for too long by individuals who are bought and sold and supported by corporate special interests. And we need representation here that looks out for the needs of everyday individuals and prioritizes reducing the costs of prescription drugs and increasing access to quality and affordable health care and bringing good-paying jobs back to the district.”
In a statement Tuesday night, Steil said he felt honored.
“As I’ve done throughout my first term in office, I will continue working hard to serve you, be available and accessible to all, and advocate for policies that support Wisconsin workers and families. We have important work ahead of us and I will continue fighting every day to defeat coronavirus, ensure everyone who wants a job has a job, and keep our communities safe. Thank you for your confidence in me,” Steil said.
He was first elected to Congress in 2018.
Congressional District 1
Wisconsin totals
Bryan Steil (i) 178,159 65%
Roger Polack 96,061 35%
*86% reporting
Waukesha County totals
Bryan Steil (i) 41,167 73.3%
Roger Polack 14,950 26.6%
Contributing: The Associated Press