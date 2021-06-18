MUKWONAGO – Dan Streit has been promoted from assistant chief to police chief at the Mukwonago Police Department, as prior Chief Kevin Schmidt retires.
Streit was sworn in on June 11 after working for the department since 1992. He is now one month shy of his 20-year anniversary with the department.
Streit said he started at the department as a police cadet and was promoted to officer in 1995. He went on to work as a field training officer, work on the SWAT team, as a patrol officer and as an investigator. In 2011 he was promoted to sergeant investigator, in 2015 to lieutenant, and in 2020 to assistant chief.
He said getting the position in Mukwonago was due to luck. Streit, who grew up in the southwest side of Milwaukee, said he was in school when his family saw an advertisement for the cadet position in The Freeman. He applied for the position and was one of at least 10 other applicants.
When he came to the interview at Parkview Middle School no one was there. He later found out, once he decided to ask someone at the Mukwonago Police Department what happened, that the interview had been moved to the police department. Although individuals were testing in the board room, he was allowed to take his test in the courtroom, away from the other applicants.
After getting the job, Streit moved closer to Mukwonago in the East Troy area. He later moved to Mukwonago and married a year after, staying at the residence for 18 years. Streit, who has two children, most recently moved with his family to the Town of Genesee in September of last year.
Streit said he was trained by Schmidt since he announced his retirement. Streit said he’s not nervous and a police commissioner has told him “that just means he’s ready.”
As for goals in the department, the department is now short one staff member, which he will be working to fill.
“One of the lieutenants will be promoted to assistant chief, so I will have an open lieutenant spot,” Streit said. “We want to promote from within for that too but I don’t want to be short an officer, it’s easier to be shorthanded a supervisor for six months or a year ... my plan is to first hire a new officer ... hopefully the Police Commission can interview and select the next lieutenant late this year.”
Other goals Streit has is to utilize a new scheduling and HR program as well as the new budget software program that will become available in the village. He also plans to implement new technologies, which ultimately will be a “time saver” for department staff.
Get to know: Dan Streit
My greatest achievement is: My family
My favorite book is: “The Giving Tree” and “Fox in Socks”
My favorite TV show is: I don’t have a favorite show but I enjoy nature shows, particularly some BBC shows narrated by Sir David Attenborough
My favorite movie is: “The Fifth Element”
My favorite childhood memory is: The freedom to ride my bike to any of the local parks within several miles of my two childhood homes to “hang out” with friends
The person I most admire is: My father
Three words people describe me are: Easygoing, tolerant, stubborn
The worst job I had as a teenager: Working for Chi-Chi’s on the Summerfest grounds the summer of 1986. My coworkers were great and I liked the work but one of the managers was one of the worst bosses I ever worked for. I learned a lot, even as a 16-year-old, how not to treat those you supervise.
The food I like best is: Steak
My favorite hobby is: Anything that gets me outdoors
My goals for the year are: Professionally — to get the department back to full staff and implement some minor changes. Personally — to get completely settled into our new house.
My favorite music group is: Prince
My pet is: Braun and Mieke (Mee-kuh), both rescue dogs
My favorite vacation place is: Dominican Republic