Student shot in Waukesha South incident enters pleas

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha man who was shot by police after he brought a BB gun to Waukesha South High School and pointed it at a classmate in December 2019 has entered into a plea agreement resolving all of the charges against him.
Tyrone Smith, 19, was charged in 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, resisting police, and possessing a dangerous weapon at school. He subsequently was charged with 10 counts of felony bail jumping for violating the conditions of his house arrest by going to various establishments, and in a third case was charged with battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping after he allegedly got into a fight with another person last August.
On Tuesday, Smith entered no-contest pleas to one count of possessing a dangerous weapon at school in the first case, and one felony count of bail jumping in the second; all other charges in all the cases were dismissed and considered for sentencing.
“We have looked at extensively at things and Mr. Smith after receiving the (plea) offer felt that this was the manner in which he wanted to proceed,” defense attorney Maura McMahon said.
Sentencing was contemplated to occur Wednesday, but was adjourned to April 29 to allow the state time to contact all victims to be sure they are aware of the hearing in case they want to attend.
Smith in February was found competent to proceed toward trial, after examinations by doctors. One doctor found he was able to understand the proceedings against him and assist meaningfully in his own defense. Another doctor found Smith not competent but that he “could be brought to competency” with proper medication and treatment.
Another matter remaining to be addressed before sentencing is that of restitution. McMahon said she and Assistant District Attorney Randy Sitzberger would have to work out what restitution would be sought in the matter, saying the school district is “attempting to collect their legal fees for the expulsion of Mr. Smith, something I do not believe is covered under the restitution statute, and may be in violation of the ADA, so we will be dealing with that.”
After the pleas were entered, McMahon asked Circuit Court Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr. to allow a reduction in Smith’s bail, as the intent was for a sentencing hearing to happen Wednesday that would have seen the state ask for probation only with no further confinement specified. She said Smith has earned his GED in the jail, and were it not for the bail restrictions in the underlying first case, many of the bail jumping charges against him would not have been crimes at all. She said Smith has been in jail since August, or 244 days, in addition to previous jail time adding up to a total of 338 days in custody. A bail reduction would allow him to reassess his medication needs, setting up a better outcome on probation, she said.
However, Sitzberger opposed a change in bail. He said the state is not seeking a specific jail sentence in recognition of the time Smith has served while the cases are pending, and the concern remains Smith’s inability to follow prior court orders. Bugenhagen denied the bail motion.
In a motion filed earlier in the case seeking to dismiss the charge of recklessly endangering safety, McMahon argued that, “Mr. Smith brought what he knew to be a toy gun, a BB gun, to school. He pointed it at another individual. He neither shot at nor did he attempt to strike the individual with the toy gun. There is no information in the complaint or the preliminary hearing that the toy gun had BBs in it.” The motion was never heard, pending the outcome of competency findings.