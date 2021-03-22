TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC - A Nature Hill Intermediate student was struck by a vehicle while riding their bike across the street Monday morning, according to an Oconomowo Area School District press release.
The release states the student was riding their bike in the crosswalk when a car struck them on Highway 67.
The student’s parents were on scene and the student was transported to the hospital for evaluation, the release states.
OASD said in the release that “due to the privacy of those involved, we cannot share additional information about the student or the situation.”