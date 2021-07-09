MILWAUKEE - A leading education research organization slammed Wisconsin for the state’s poor standards in social studies.
The Fordham Institute’s “State of State Standards in Civics and History for 2021” gave Wisconsin double failing grades in the subjects. Joining nine other states at the bottom of the Fordham rankings, the state received Fs in both subjects.
The report particularly cited a vagueness in the standards which sets a low bar for schools to follow.
Some experts consider Wisconsin an ideal example of a national crisis in civics, U.S. history, economics, and related fields of study.
Will Flanders, research director at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, says social studies teaching is in real trouble.
“A school with vague standards is where students are subject to the whim of the individual teachers and what they decide,” Flanders told The Center Square.
Tamara Mouw, who oversees education content at the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), told The Capital Times local control without narrow standards is good.
“Being a local control state allows local areas to bring local history, their local context to learning," she said. "The benefit of it is you have that flexibility of what you’re bringing to it.”
Online, DPI’s social studies portal begins with a 1993 quote from the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS). The quote says the subject’s goal is to help students “develop the ability to make informed and reasoned decisions for the public good.”
But the NCSS itself, in a 2020 editorial on their website, warned the country that social studies education is in a “national crisis.”
The opinion piece cites last year’s release of survey data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a congressionally mandated project also known as The Nation’s Report Card.
The NCSS document cites the report’s evaluation on eighth graders, “The percentage of Grade 8 students who demonstrated proficiency in content knowledge and skills was 24% in Civics, 25% in Geography, and 15% in U.S. History.”
Without social studies knowledge and skills, the nation is producing a generation incapable of making those good decisions cited by the DPI, Flanders said, adding there is no reason to think Wisconsin is exempt from that trend nor that Wisconsin high schools are compensating for failure at the elementary level.
Homeschool advocate
Dan Beasley, a staff attorney with the Home School Legal Defense Association, represents member families in Wisconsin and 11 other states. He advocates homeschooling as a successful path to better citizenship.
Beasley told The Center Square: “In general, homeschoolers excel in social studies. Their parents or guardians have the opportunity and freedom to customize programs.”
He says the research backs him up, in addition to his travels to state homeschool fairs where students hear from judges, public officials, historians, and social studies experts. The fairs also exhibit extensive social studies resources.
Flanders agrees that giving more choice in school selection would help social studies education. He says the research shows those choices improve student performance, especially for disadvantaged children.
In addition, would adopting better and more specific state social studies standards, as the Fordham Institute study recommends, make a difference for Wisconsin?
No, says Flanders.
“DPI will run to the left unless they’re constrained. They look for loopholes. They have a lot of leeway,” Flanders said.
What he does suggest is greater public knowledge about what kind of social studies is being taught. “We need curriculum transparency and to know what’s being taught weekly in individual schools.” That would allow parents and guardians to guide their children’s education according to their wishes, he said.
Flanders recommends a standardized curriculum. Additionally, he recommends uploading all supplemental elements to a website to inform parents and guardians about what actually takes place in the classroom.
Flanders said he’s hopeful such an initiative will gain bipartisan support. After all, he noted, liberals and progressives often advocate transparency in the public arena.
However, he expects the teachers unions and the education bureaucracy will not want to give up their control of civics and history. Flanders foresees, in fact, “massive opposition” to that transparency.
Meanwhile the Department of Public Instruction quotes the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor on their website: “Reinvigorating the civic mission of public education should be the top priority for anyone concerned about the future health of our government and our society.”